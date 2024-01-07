Sunday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 70-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Miami (FL), so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Demon Deacons' most recent contest on Thursday ended in an 82-73 loss to Virginia Tech.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Wake Forest 56

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons picked up their signature win of the season on December 21, when they defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 119 in our computer rankings, 66-59.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demon Deacons are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Wake Forest has three losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Wake Forest 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Marshall (No. 119) on December 21

51-46 at home over Norfolk State (No. 153) on December 10

94-66 over Saint Louis (No. 187) on November 20

75-65 at home over Wofford (No. 226) on November 6

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62) Kaia Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alexandria Scruggs: 7.8 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Alyssa Andrews: 3.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons have a -66 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game, 267th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.0 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball.

The Demon Deacons average 62.0 points per game at home, and 52.5 away.

At home Wake Forest is conceding 66.5 points per game, 5.2 more than it is on the road (61.3).

