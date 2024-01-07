The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest with the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack's 79.7 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 56.8 the Hokies give up to opponents.

NC State is 14-0 when it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech has an 11-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.7 points.

The Hokies average 23.7 more points per game (81.7) than the Wolfpack give up (58.0).

Virginia Tech has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 58.0 points.

NC State is 14-0 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack make 45.4% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum 1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule