Sunday's game that pits the Stony Brook Seawolves (11-1) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-10) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-48 in favor of Stony Brook, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Seahawks' last game on Friday ended in an 82-54 loss to Hofstra.

UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 84, UNC Wilmington 48

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks defeated the No. 303-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Winthrop Eagles, 66-58, on November 29, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Seahawks have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Wilmington is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Evan Miller: 13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)

13.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60) Taylor Henderson: 13.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

13.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 28 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Kylah Silver: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Mary Ferrito: 3.9 PTS, 25.4 FG%

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks have a -212 scoring differential, falling short by 17.6 points per game. They're putting up 55.8 points per game, 324th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.4 per outing to rank 325th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Seahawks are scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (59.2) than away (53.3).

UNC Wilmington is giving up fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than away (82.6).

