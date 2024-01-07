Sepp Straka will play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Sepp Straka is listed by bookmakers at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

+4500

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five six times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 18 rounds played.

Straka has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Straka has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Straka will attempt to make the cut for the fifth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 28 -6 279 1 17 4 5 $5.5M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

The most recent time Straka played this event was in 2023, and he finished 21st.

At 7,596 yards, Plantation Course at Kapalua is set up as a par-73 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,001 yards.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Plantation Course at Kapalua checks in at 7,596 yards, 258 yards longer than the average course Straka has played in the past year (7,338 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka finished in the 21st percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Hero World Challenge, averaging 3.78 strokes on those 32 holes.

Straka was better than 89% of the field at the Hero World Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.45 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Straka recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other participants averaged 4.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Straka carded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.1).

Straka's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the tournament average of 7.5.

At that last competition, Straka had a bogey or worse on one of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Straka ended the Hero World Challenge outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (9.5) with 12 on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Straka had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 2.4.

