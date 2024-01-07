NFC South opponents match up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers and the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 4.5 37 -225 +180

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 37 points.

The average total for Carolina games this season has been 40.6, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 5-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have won two, or 12.5%, of the 16 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog five times this season, but lost all of those games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's contests this year have an average point total of 41.6, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have won three of their five games as moneyline favorites this year (60%).

Tampa Bay has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 21.2 19 20.3 9 41.6 10 16 Panthers 14.8 31 25.4 30 40.6 8 16

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends

Panthers

Carolina has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Panthers have gone over the total once.

In NFC South matchups, the Panthers are scoring fewer points (12) than their overall average (14.8) but also conceding fewer points (20) than overall (25.4).

The Buccaneers have totaled only 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 171 points (10.6 per game).

Buccaneers

Over its past three contests, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Tampa Bay has hit the over once in its past three games.

Offensively, the Buccaneers are averaging fewer points in divisional games this season (20.4 per game) compared to their average in all games (21.2). On defense, they are giving up fewer points per game (18.2) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (20.3).

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by only 14 points this season (0.9 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 171 points on the year (10.6 per game).

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.6 41.2 40.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23 22.9 23.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-3-1 2-7-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 1-6-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-14 2-5 0-9

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 40.9 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23 22 24 ATS Record 10-6-0 3-5-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 2-6-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

