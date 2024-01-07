NFC South rivals clash when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 4.5 points. The game's total has been listed at 37.5 points.

Before the Buccaneers play the Panthers, here are their betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Panthers as they prepare for this matchup against the Buccaneers.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -225 +185 FanDuel Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -225 +188

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-1.

The Panthers have no wins ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, five of Carolina's 16 games have gone over the point total.

Tampa Bay has a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Six of Tampa Bay's 16 games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

