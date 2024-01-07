The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will play NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers (2-14), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Buccaneers play the Panthers. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Buccaneers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in seven games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Buccaneers have had the lead four times, have trailed 10 times, and have been tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter three times, lost 12 times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this season.

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging seven points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in six games.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 16 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

In 16 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 18 In-Game Primers

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have led two times, have trailed 13 times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first half in seven games, have been behind after the first half in seven games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Panthers have won the second half seven times (2-5 record in those games), been outscored six times (0-6), and tied three times (0-3).

In 16 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), been outscored seven times (3-4), and tied two times (0-2).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 10.9 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Buccaneers or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.