Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the MEAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 16-9

9-7 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 226th

226th Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

208th Last Game: W 73-54 vs Howard

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Norfolk State

Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-9

10-7 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 79-72 vs South Carolina State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Howard

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 16-13

5-11 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: L 73-54 vs North Carolina Central

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina State

@ South Carolina State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Delaware State

Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-9 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th

317th Last Game: W 55-53 vs Coppin State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Morgan State

@ Morgan State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 4-13 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-13 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 341st

341st Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 79-72 vs Norfolk State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Morgan State

Current Record: 4-13 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-13 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: L 75-74 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware State

Delaware State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-20

4-9 | 4-20 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: W 75-74 vs Morgan State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coppin State

@ Coppin State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Coppin State

Current Record: 1-14 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-14 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 361st

361st Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 55-53 vs Delaware State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game