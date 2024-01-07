In the Week 18 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Ihmir Smith-Marsette find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Ihmir Smith-Marsette score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Marsette has totaled 51 yards receiving (3.0 per game), reeling in eight balls on 10 targets.

Smith-Marsette, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

He has had one game with a rushing TD.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Titans 1 1 14 0 Week 14 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Packers 1 1 18 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 3 12 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 2 1 6 0

