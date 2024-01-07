Sunday's AAC slate includes the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3, 0-0 AAC), at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • PJ Haggerty: 16.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cobe Williams: 12.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Barnes: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyshawn Archie: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Tulsa AVG Tulsa Rank
194th 74.5 Points Scored 75.5 168th
121st 68.7 Points Allowed 67.2 97th
183rd 36.7 Rebounds 37.0 167th
60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th
237th 6.9 3pt Made 6.9 237th
243rd 12.6 Assists 11.7 300th
70th 10.4 Turnovers 14.1 326th

