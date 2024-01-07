The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) travel to face the East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Tulsa matchup.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-4.5) 144.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-4.5) 143.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

East Carolina is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

In the Pirates' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Tulsa has put together a 6-4-2 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

