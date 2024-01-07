The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

East Carolina is 6-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.

The Golden Hurricane are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 177th.

The Pirates record 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (67).

East Carolina has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 67 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did when playing on the road (63).

The Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game last season in home games, which was five fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

When playing at home, East Carolina averaged 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (28.4%).

