The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Minges Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Hurricane have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • East Carolina is 6-3 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Golden Hurricane are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 177th.
  • The Pirates record 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (67).
  • East Carolina has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 67 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, East Carolina scored 9.2 more points per game (72.2) than it did when playing on the road (63).
  • The Pirates gave up 69.6 points per game last season in home games, which was five fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
  • When playing at home, East Carolina averaged 1.6 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Delaware State W 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/29/2023 East Tennessee State L 86-70 Minges Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Florida Atlantic L 79-64 FAU Arena
1/7/2024 Tulsa - Minges Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
1/13/2024 SMU - Minges Coliseum

