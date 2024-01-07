Sunday's contest between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 0-1 AAC) and East Carolina Pirates (7-7, 0-1 AAC) matching up at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 73, East Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-2.7)

Tulsa (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

East Carolina has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulsa is 7-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Pirates are 6-7-0 and the Golden Hurricane are 6-6-0. East Carolina has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the past 10 contests. Tulsa has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +39 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.4 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (159th in college basketball).

East Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is grabbing 36.5 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per contest.

East Carolina makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 31.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31.6% from long range.

The Pirates rank 184th in college basketball by averaging 95.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 212th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

East Carolina has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (85th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (108th in college basketball).

