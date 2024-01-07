Duke vs. Virginia January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) against the Duke Blue Devils (7-4), at 12:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Duke vs. Virginia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Players to Watch
- Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 7.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.