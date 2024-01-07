Sunday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) and the Virginia Cavaliers (8-5) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Duke coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM on January 7.

The Blue Devils head into this game on the heels of a 61-44 loss to Louisville on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 70, Virginia 66

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils took down the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 53 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-65 on November 30, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

The Blue Devils have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 44th-most.

Duke has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 53) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 55) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 63) on November 14

82-63 at home over FGCU (No. 65) on December 10

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 74) on December 20

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.5 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Taina Mair: 11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Jadyn Donovan: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.3 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.3 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

11 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Ashlon Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils put up 72.3 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 60.9 per outing (107th in college basketball). They have a +159 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

In ACC action, Duke has averaged 9.6 fewer points (62.7) than overall (72.3) in 2023-24.

The Blue Devils are putting up more points at home (76.3 per game) than on the road (65).

At home Duke is conceding 55.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than it is on the road (70).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.