Davidson vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Davidson Wildcats (12-1) and the VCU Rams (12-2) clashing at John M. Belk Arena (on January 7) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-57 win for Davidson.
The Wildcats came out on top in their most recent game 69-50 against La Salle on Tuesday.
Davidson vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Davidson vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 64, VCU 57
Other A-10 Predictions
- Richmond vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Rhode Island
- Fordham vs La Salle
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- On November 16, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who are a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Davidson is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on November 16
- 83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 112) on December 21
- 57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 146) on November 11
- 64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 184) on November 29
- 81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 226) on November 21
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 12.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 BLK, 62.1 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)
- Issy Morgan: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Mallorie Haines: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.7 FG%, 55.8 3PT% (29-for-52)
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game with a +277 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 52.3 per outing (13th in college basketball).
- Offensively, the Wildcats have performed better in home games this season, putting up 75.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 per game on the road.
- Davidson is surrendering 48.8 points per game this season at home, which is 9.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (58.0).
