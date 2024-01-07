The Charlotte 49ers (9-5) face the UAB Blazers (11-3) on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in AAC action.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Blazers' 71.4 points per game are 12.0 more points than the 59.4 the 49ers allow.

When it scores more than 59.4 points, UAB is 11-2.

Charlotte has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The 49ers average 63.5 points per game, only three more points than the 60.5 the Blazers give up.

Charlotte has an 8-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.

UAB has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

This season the 49ers are shooting 39.9% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Blazers concede.

The Blazers make 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 4.9% more than the 49ers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

17.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%

11.3 PTS, 48.1 FG% Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45) Jacee Busick: 5.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

5.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

