Charlotte vs. UAB January 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (9-3) meet a fellow AAC team, the Charlotte 49ers (7-5), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Charlotte vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Imani Smith: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Mia Moore: 17.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Denim DeShields: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Bershers: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jade Weathersby: 9.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maddie Walsh: 7.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
