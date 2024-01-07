The Campbell Camels (7-4) face a fellow CAA squad, the Monmouth Hawks (6-4), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Monmouth Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Belle Kranbuhl: 5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK Kaci Donovan: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Jania Hall: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaye Haynes: 6.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

