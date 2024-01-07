Campbell vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
Sunday's game at OceanFirst Bank Center has the Monmouth Hawks (7-5) taking on the Campbell Camels (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on January 7. Our computer prediction projects a 61-55 victory for Monmouth, who are favored by our model.
The Camels' last game on Friday ended in a 73-43 loss to Stony Brook.
Campbell vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
Campbell vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Monmouth 61, Campbell 55
Campbell Schedule Analysis
- Against the Western Michigan Broncos on November 24, the Camels captured their best win of the season, a 70-61 victory.
- Campbell has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins
- 70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 265) on November 24
- 68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 288) on November 9
- 60-46 over Morgan State (No. 300) on November 23
- 74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 327) on December 5
- 70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 352) on November 18
Campbell Leaders
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 58.0 FG%
- Shy Tuelle: 9.2 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78)
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Gemma Nunez: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Brittany Staves: 6.9 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
Campbell Performance Insights
- The Camels have a +137 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 64.0 points per game, 215th in college basketball, and are allowing 52.6 per contest to rank 14th in college basketball.
- The Camels are putting up more points at home (87.8 per game) than away (47.8).
- At home Campbell is conceding 44.5 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than it is on the road (57.7).
