Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly Women's CAA Power Rankings
Find out how every CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CAA Power Rankings
1. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: W 68-55 vs UNC Wilmington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Towson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: W 57-45 vs Elon
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Drexel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
3. Monmouth
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd
- Last Game: W 49-47 vs Campbell
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
4. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: W 62-52 vs Towson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ William & Mary
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
5. Towson
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 179th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: L 62-52 vs N.C. A&T
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. Drexel
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 184th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: W 67-65 vs Northeastern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
7. William & Mary
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 189th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: W 48-46 vs Hofstra
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Delaware
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th
- Last Game: W 76-61 vs Hampton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
9. Campbell
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: L 49-47 vs Monmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Elon
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
10. Hofstra
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
- Last Game: L 48-46 vs William & Mary
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northeastern
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
11. Elon
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
- Last Game: L 57-45 vs Charleston (SC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Campbell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
12. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 294th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: L 67-65 vs Drexel
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Wilmington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 344th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: L 76-61 vs Delaware
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: N.C. A&T
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
14. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
- Last Game: L 68-55 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.