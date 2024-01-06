Saturday's game features the Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) and the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) clashing at Ramsey Center (on January 6) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 win for Western Carolina.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 79, Wofford 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-7.9)

Western Carolina (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Western Carolina's record against the spread this season is 7-4-0, and Wofford's is 6-5-0. A total of four out of the Catamounts' games this season have hit the over, and 10 of the Terriers' games have gone over. In the last 10 contests, Western Carolina has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Wofford has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 11 points per game with a +154 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allow 66.4 per contest (82nd in college basketball).

Western Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. It is recording 39.6 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.9 per outing.

Western Carolina connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (5.4). It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (128th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.9%.

The Catamounts score 99.9 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball), while allowing 85.7 points per 100 possessions (79th in college basketball).

Western Carolina has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (338th in college basketball).

