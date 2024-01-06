Will Western Carolina be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Western Carolina's full tournament resume.

How Western Carolina ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 NR NR 77

Western Carolina's best wins

Western Carolina captured its best win of the season on November 18 by securing a 76-74 victory over the McNeese Cowboys, a top 50 team in the RPI. The leading point-getter against McNeese was Russell Jones, who dropped 19 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-63 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on December 9

71-61 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on November 11

70-66 at home over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on January 6

80-71 on the road over Citadel (No. 218/RPI) on January 3

63-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on December 19

Western Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Western Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Western Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Western Carolina has drawn the 310th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Catamounts' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

WCU has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Western Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

