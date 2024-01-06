Two streaking teams square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are 4.5-point favorites and put their eight-game win streak on the line against the Hurricanes, who have won four straight. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5 points.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -4.5 160.5

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over 160.5 total points.

Wake Forest has an average point total of 150.2 in its outings this year, 10.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Demon Deacons have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Wake Forest's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Miami (FL)'s .500 mark (5-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 3 27.3% 81.5 167 68.7 139.4 146.7 Miami (FL) 4 40% 85.5 167 70.7 139.4 154.6

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

Wake Forest put together an 11-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 81.5 points per game the Demon Deacons average are 10.8 more points than the Hurricanes allow (70.7).

Wake Forest has a 7-3 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 7-4-0 5-1 7-4-0 Miami (FL) 5-5-0 0-1 6-4-0

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Miami (FL) 13-3 Home Record 16-1 4-8 Away Record 7-4 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

