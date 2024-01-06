Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) facing the Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on The CW.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 18 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 14.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Stat Comparison
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|58th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|83.7
|32nd
|119th
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|190th
|281st
|34.1
|Rebounds
|37.1
|163rd
|325th
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.3
|50th
|256th
|12.4
|Assists
|15.7
|76th
|51st
|10
|Turnovers
|13
|279th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.