Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will aim to continue an eight-game win run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Hurricanes have taken four games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: The CW
Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|160.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-4.5)
|159.5
|-188
|+155
Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Demon Deacons' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- Miami (FL) has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Hurricanes games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Wake Forest is 70th in the country. It is far higher than that, 38th, according to computer rankings.
- The Demon Deacons were +25000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Wake Forest's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
