How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, victors in four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- North Carolina vs Clemson (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Demon Deacons are the 272nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 118th.
- The Demon Deacons score 10.8 more points per game (81.5) than the Hurricanes give up (70.7).
- Wake Forest is 10-2 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wake Forest fared better at home last season, scoring 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game in road games.
- The Demon Deacons ceded 71.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.8).
- Wake Forest drained 9.1 threes per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% when playing at home and 37.2% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 91-68
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 86-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Boston College
|W 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/6/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/9/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/13/2024
|Virginia
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.