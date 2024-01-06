Saturday's game features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and the Miami Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 ACC) clashing at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (on January 6) at 2:15 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-74 win for Wake Forest.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: The CW

Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 79, Miami (FL) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-5.0)

Wake Forest (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Wake Forest is 7-4-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Demon Deacons have gone over the point total in seven games, while Hurricanes games have gone over six times. In the past 10 contests, Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Miami (FL) has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons' +167 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.5 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Wake Forest records 34.4 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) compared to the 33.9 of its opponents.

Wake Forest connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Demon Deacons' 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in college basketball, and the 88.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 140th in college basketball.

Wake Forest has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (37th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (169th in college basketball).

