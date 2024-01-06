2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wake Forest March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Wake Forest be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on Wake Forest's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000
How Wake Forest ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|3-0
|NR
|NR
|34
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest's best wins
Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Wake Forest notched its best win of the season on January 6, an 86-82 overtime home victory. The leading scorer against Miami (FL) was Hunter Sallis, who dropped 24 points with four rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 84-78 on the road over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on January 2
- 82-71 at home over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 29
- 86-63 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on December 30
- 76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on December 6
- 71-61 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wake Forest's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Wake Forest is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- The Demon Deacons have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Wake Forest is facing the 94th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Demon Deacons have 15 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Of Wake's 15 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Wake Forest's next game
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wake Forest games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.