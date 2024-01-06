When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Wake Forest be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Preseason national championship odds: +20000
  • Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Wake Forest ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
11-3 3-0 NR NR 34

Wake Forest's best wins

Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Wake Forest notched its best win of the season on January 6, an 86-82 overtime home victory. The leading scorer against Miami (FL) was Hunter Sallis, who dropped 24 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

  • 84-78 on the road over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on January 2
  • 82-71 at home over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 29
  • 86-63 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on December 30
  • 76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on December 6
  • 71-61 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 17

Wake Forest's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Wake Forest is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
  • The Demon Deacons have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

  • Based on our predictions, Wake Forest is facing the 94th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
  • The Demon Deacons have 15 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
  • Of Wake's 15 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wake Forest's next game

  • Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

