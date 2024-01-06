When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Wake Forest be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Wake Forest ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 NR NR 34

Wake Forest's best wins

Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Wake Forest notched its best win of the season on January 6, an 86-82 overtime home victory. The leading scorer against Miami (FL) was Hunter Sallis, who dropped 24 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

84-78 on the road over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on January 2

82-71 at home over Florida (No. 72/RPI) on November 29

86-63 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on December 30

76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 116/RPI) on December 6

71-61 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 17

Wake Forest's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Wake Forest is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

The Demon Deacons have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Wake Forest is facing the 94th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Demon Deacons have 15 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Wake's 15 remaining games this year, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wake Forest's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

