How to Watch Villanova vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Villanova Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (10-4, 2-1 Big East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.
Villanova vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Red Storm allow to opponents.
- In games Villanova shoots higher than 41.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank 23rd.
- The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are only 3.2 more points than the Red Storm allow (69.9).
- When Villanova puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 6-2.
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm's 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
- St. John's is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm rank fourth.
- The Red Storm's 79.7 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allow.
- St. John's has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Villanova scores 71.0 points per game in home games, compared to 73.8 points per game on the road.
- The Wildcats are ceding 59.8 points per game this season at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).
- At home, Villanova is draining 0.7 more treys per game (10.5) than away from home (9.8). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (34.1%) compared to away from home (36.1%).
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's averaged 77.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 on the road.
- At home, the Red Storm conceded 70.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 82.8.
- St. John's sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (30.4%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|W 66-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/15/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|W 84-79
|UBS Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|W 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|1/13/2024
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
