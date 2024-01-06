UNC Wilmington vs. Towson January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CAA slate includes the Towson Tigers (6-6, 0-0 CAA) facing the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on Monumental.
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Monumental
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|336th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|85.4
|18th
|97th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|174th
|33rd
|41.1
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|4th
|14.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|314th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|9.4
|45th
|348th
|9.8
|Assists
|13.2
|210th
|233rd
|12.4
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
