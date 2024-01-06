Saturday's CAA slate includes the Towson Tigers (6-6, 0-0 CAA) facing the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on Monumental.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Christian May: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Tejada: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Mekhi Lowery: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Towson Rank Towson AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 336th 65.4 Points Scored 85.4 18th 97th 67.2 Points Allowed 70.6 174th 33rd 41.1 Rebounds 35.5 232nd 4th 14.5 Off. Rebounds 8.2 256th 314th 5.8 3pt Made 9.4 45th 348th 9.8 Assists 13.2 210th 233rd 12.4 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.