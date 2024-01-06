UNC Wilmington vs. Towson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Towson Tigers (7-7, 0-1 CAA) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Monumental
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Wilmington Moneyline
|Towson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Wilmington (-1.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UNC Wilmington (-1.5)
|132.5
|-114
|-105
UNC Wilmington vs. Towson Betting Trends
- UNC Wilmington has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- So far this season, eight out of the Seahawks' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Towson has compiled a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Tigers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
