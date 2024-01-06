2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNC Wilmington March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of UNC Wilmington and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on UNC Wilmington's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UNC Wilmington ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|91
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington's best wins
UNC Wilmington defeated the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 80-73, on December 2. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Trazarien White, in that signature victory, dropped a team-leading 27 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists. Donovan Newby also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and one assist.
Next best wins
- 83-66 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on November 11
- 78-69 on the road over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 21
- 83-81 over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on November 20
- 71-55 on the road over FGCU (No. 275/RPI) on November 25
- 82-77 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on December 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Wilmington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- UNC Wilmington has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, UNC Wilmington is playing the 135th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Seahawks have 10 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Wilmington has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UNC Wilmington's next game
- Matchup: UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. Monmouth Hawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Wilmington games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.