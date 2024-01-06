The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-3, 0-0 SoCon) meet the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Kobe Langley: 10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Atwell: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Breath: 6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Seymour: 13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Ebby Asamoah: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Karon Boyd: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank 46th 82 Points Scored 71.1 274th 153rd 69.9 Points Allowed 67.5 102nd 89th 38.9 Rebounds 39.8 60th 184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.6 28th 11th 10.5 3pt Made 7.8 149th 81st 15.5 Assists 11.3 321st 18th 9.2 Turnovers 11.3 131st

