How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Mercer vs VMI (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Samford vs Citadel (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Wofford vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- UNC Greensboro has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers sit at 44th.
- The 78.6 points per game the Spartans put up are 10.8 more points than the Buccaneers allow (67.8).
- UNC Greensboro has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison
- UNC Greensboro puts up 94.2 points per game at home, compared to 62.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 31.6 points per contest.
- The Spartans are surrendering 69.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.8).
- When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is sinking 4.0 more treys per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (8.2). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (49.0%) compared to on the road (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 135-57
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Texas
|L 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|Furman
|W 79-68
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.