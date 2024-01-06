The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose's 60 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Presbyterian is 9-2 when it scores more than 56.1 points.
  • UNC Asheville has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.
  • The Bulldogs record 60 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Blue Hose give up.
  • UNC Asheville is 4-2 when scoring more than 60.9 points.
  • Presbyterian is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 60 points.
  • This season the Bulldogs are shooting 35.8% from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose concede.
  • The Blue Hose shoot 39.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Lalmani Simmons: 11.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Mallory Bruce: 8 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 UNC Greensboro W 72-71 Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 Brevard W 72-34 Kimmel Arena
1/3/2024 @ South Carolina Upstate L 71-44 G.B. Hodge Center
1/6/2024 Presbyterian - Kimmel Arena
1/10/2024 High Point - Kimmel Arena
1/13/2024 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

