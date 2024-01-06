Saturday's game at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) going head to head against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 60-59 win for UNC Asheville, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs head into this game after a 71-44 loss to South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 60, Presbyterian 59

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs beat the No. 197-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UNC Greensboro Spartans, 72-71, on December 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Asheville is 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 197) on December 21

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 328) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on December 9

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Lalmani Simmons: 11.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

11.1 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Mallory Bruce: 8.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

8.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Jamaya Blanks: 5.0 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 60.0 points per game to rank 275th in college basketball and are allowing 56.1 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs are posting 69.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 15.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (53.3).

At home, UNC Asheville is ceding 14.3 fewer points per game (49.0) than in away games (63.3).

