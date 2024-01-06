Saturday's Big South slate will see the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline FanDuel UNC Asheville (-2.5) 144.5 -162 +132 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

UNC Asheville has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Presbyterian has compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Blue Hose and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 15 times this year.

