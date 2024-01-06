Big South rivals meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Hose have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

This season, UNC Asheville has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Hose sit at 312th.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 71.6 the Blue Hose give up to opponents.

UNC Asheville has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

UNC Asheville is putting up more points at home (92.4 per game) than away (74.5).

In 2023-24 the Bulldogs are conceding 20.9 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (86.5).

UNC Asheville sinks more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (37.3%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule