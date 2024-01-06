When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will UNC Asheville be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 331

UNC Asheville's best wins

UNC Asheville's best win this season came on December 21 in a 72-71 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans. Lalmani Simmons led the charge versus UNC Greensboro, dropping 15 points. Second on the team was McKinley Brooks-Sumpter with 13 points.

Next best wins

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 335/RPI) on December 9

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 337/RPI) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 345/RPI) on November 21

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-6

The Bulldogs have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

UNC Asheville gets to face the sixth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 14 games left this season, including eight versus teams with worse records, and one against teams with records over .500.

Of Asheville's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

