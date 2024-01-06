Can we count on UNC Asheville to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 2-0 NR NR 144

UNC Asheville's best wins

Against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on November 26, UNC Asheville captured its signature win of the season, which was a 77-67 victory. Josh Banks led the way versus Western Kentucky, putting up 33 points. Next on the team was Nicholas McMullen with 12 points.

Next best wins

76-63 over Appalachian State (No. 110/RPI) on December 21

79-70 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on December 23

85-82 over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on November 25

95-67 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on January 3

84-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on January 6

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, UNC Asheville has four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UNC Asheville has been given the 202nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Asheville's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

