On Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET, South Mecklenburg High School is away from home against Richmond Senior High School.

S. Mecklenburg vs. Richmond Senior Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Rockingham, NC

Rockingham, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6

1:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenscroft High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at West Charlotte High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Charlotte High School