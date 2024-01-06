North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the South Mecklenburg High School vs. Richmond Senior High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET, South Mecklenburg High School is away from home against Richmond Senior High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
S. Mecklenburg vs. Richmond Senior Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Mecklenburg County Games Today
Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenscroft High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.