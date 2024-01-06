What are Queens (NC)'s chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Queens (NC)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Queens (NC) ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 345

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Queens (NC)'s best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Queens (NC) took down the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at home on November 17. The final score was 61-51. That signature victory versus South Carolina Upstate featured a team-leading 22 points from Alexandria Johnson. Nicole Gwynn, with 20 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 300/RPI) on December 3

66-48 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 301/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Queens (NC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

Based on the RPI, the Royals have four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Queens (NC) has the 10th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Royals have 15 games remaining this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and six against teams with records over .500.

As far as Queens' upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Queens (NC)'s next game

Matchup: Queens (NC) Royals vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Queens (NC) Royals vs. Jacksonville Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Queens (NC) games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.