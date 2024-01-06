Saturday's game at KSU Convocation Center has the Kennesaw State Owls (4-9) matching up with the Queens (NC) Royals (6-7) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 67-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Kennesaw State.

The Royals enter this game after a 66-48 victory against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Queens (NC) vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

Queens (NC) vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 67, Queens (NC) 56

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

When the Royals beat the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, who are ranked No. 269 in our computer rankings, on November 17 by a score of 61-51, it was their signature win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Queens (NC) is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 269) on November 17

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 297) on December 3

66-48 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 344) on December 30

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (36-for-120)

16.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (36-for-120) Jordyn Weaver: 10.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%

10.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG% Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

5.9 PTS, 2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Alexandria Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

8.2 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kinley Brown: 5.2 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals put up 65.4 points per game (197th in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (219th in college basketball). They have a -4 scoring differential.

At home, the Royals average 75.7 points per game. On the road, they average 53.3.

Queens (NC) is allowing fewer points at home (55 per game) than away (78.2).

