The Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) aim to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia

KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kennesaw State Moneyline Queens Moneyline FanDuel Kennesaw State (-8.5) 172.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Queens has covered four times in 13 chances against the spread this year.

The Royals have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Kennesaw State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

A total of nine out of the Owls' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

