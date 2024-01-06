The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 149.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

Indiana has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, eight out of the Hoosiers' 14 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6500), Ohio State is 30th in the country. It is three spots below that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.

The Buckeyes' national championship odds have improved from +7000 at the start of the season to +6500, the 46th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 Indiana is 61st in the country in terms of national championship odds (+18000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 111th, a difference of 50 spots.

The Hoosiers have experienced the fifth-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +5500 at the start of the season to +18000.

Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.