The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) after winning eight straight home games. The Tigers are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The over/under is set at 159.5 in the matchup.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -1.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tar Heels Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has played five games this season that ended with a point total over 159.5 points.

The average over/under for North Carolina's contests this season is 157, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

North Carolina has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Clemson (8-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 8.4% more often than North Carolina (7-5-0) this season.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 3 25% 82.2 167.2 71.2 143.2 147.9 North Carolina 5 41.7% 85 167.2 72 143.2 152.9

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tigers' record against the spread in ACC action last season was 11-10-0.

The Tar Heels' 85 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers give up.

North Carolina is 6-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when it scores more than 71.2 points.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-4-0 4-4 9-3-0 North Carolina 7-5-0 0-1 7-5-0

North Carolina vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

