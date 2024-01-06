If you're looking for bracketology analysis of North Carolina and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on North Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-0 26 29 39

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina defeated the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 61-57 win on January 7. It was its signature victory of the season. Indya Nivar, as the top scorer in the win over Notre Dame, compiled 16 points, while Lexi Donarski was second on the squad with 13.

Next best wins

75-51 at home over Syracuse (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 4

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 69/RPI) on November 12

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 72/RPI) on December 19

82-76 at home over Clemson (No. 130/RPI) on December 31

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 172/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

North Carolina has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tar Heels are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Carolina has been given the 26th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

In terms of the Tar Heels' upcoming schedule, they have seven games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams over .500.

Of UNC's 15 remaining games this year, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.