For bracketology analysis on North Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on North Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3000

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 8 9 13

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina's best wins

On November 29, North Carolina picked up its best win of the season, a 100-92 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25. RJ Davis, in that signature win, dropped a team-high 27 points with four rebounds and two assists. Armando Bacot also played a role with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

65-55 on the road over Clemson (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 6

81-69 over Oklahoma (No. 11/AP Poll) on December 20

78-70 at home over Florida State (No. 83/RPI) on December 2

87-72 over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 24

70-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on January 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, North Carolina has three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the fifth-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

According to the RPI, North Carolina has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

North Carolina has to deal with the 12th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tar Heels have 14 games left versus teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

UNC has 16 games remaining this year, including three contests against Top 25 teams.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

NC State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.