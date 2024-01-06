The Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-3.5) 159.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-3.5) 158.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Clemson has covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Tar Heels' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 44th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

